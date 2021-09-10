Marcelo Bielsa clarifies Raphinha’s position before of the Liverpool match and reveals a triple selection boost.

Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of Leeds United, has revealed that he is still unsure whether he would be able to call on his Brazilian players to face Liverpool.

Leeds has been sanctioned by FIFA, along with Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Man City, after the Brazilian FA requested that FIFA enforce its five-day rule.

The response from the Brazilian FA and a number of other North and South American football bodies came after Premier League clubs established a collective stance not to release players for international service in red-list countries.

If the judgment stands, Liverpool will be without Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, the latter of whom has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Leeds would be without their star winger Raphinha, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Despite the importance of Raphinha, Bielsa acknowledged that preparing his team without knowing if he would be available was “not tough.”

“The uncertainty wasn’t tough to prepare [for]the game,” Bielsa is quoted as saying to Leeds Live. “The position on whether he plays will depend on what the club sends to me.”

With Stuart Dallas recovered from injury and Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich having completed self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, Bielsa has declared that three players will return to his squad.

Bielsa defender Robin Koch, on the other hand, is unavailable after failing to recover from his injury.