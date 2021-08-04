Marcel Somerville, ex-boyfriend of Love Island star Gabby Allen, has announced his wedding.

Marcel Somerville of Love Island has announced on social media that he and his fiancée Rebecca Vieira have set a date for their wedding and chosen a venue.

The wedding is scheduled for August 2022.

The reality star announced the news on Instagram alongside a series of adoring photos of himself and Rebecca.

In the photos, the couple can be seen smiling and kissing.

Marcel wrote in the caption, “THE DATE IS SET!!!” Next August, @rebeccavieirax will be #rebeccasomervillex, and I can’t wait!”

“The Church Is Spectacular, The Venue Is Fantastic, And I’m Ready To Create Another Beautiful Memory.”

“We might have to stream it so you can all see the beauty we found,” Marcel continued, “but I honestly can’t get over the thrill I’m experiencing right now!” There’s a lot more to plan, but the most crucial things are taken care of now.”

Marcel and Rebecca have been dating for two years and have a two-year-old son, Roman.

Marcel was a contestant on the third season of Love Island.

In the show, he was paired with Gabby Allen of St Helens. The couple finished fourth, but they broke up after Marcel admitted to cheating on Gabby.

Brandon Myers, a fashion model, is Gabby’s current boyfriend.