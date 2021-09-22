Marcel Brands, Everton’s transfer strategy, and the academy situation are all discussed.

Fingers are being directed here, there, and everywhere in the aftermath of yet another disappointing early League Cup elimination to lower league opposition.

What exactly is Everton’s main problem? Is it a case of recruitment? Is it the team that’s on the field? Is it a managerial issue? Is it a matter of youth development?

In all seriousness, the Blues’ defeat away to Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night may be attributed to a combination of all of those things, to varying degrees.

However, it was evident in the aftermath that the club’s academy was being scrutinized even further.

Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies, and Anthony Gordon were three graduates from the setup, albeit the fact that they were the most recent to step up epitomizes the issue for many.

Everton were not in the same position as other Premier League clubs, who were able to draw on a wide range of young talent to step into their squads for the Carabao Cup and play admirably.

What is the reason for this? To find a solution, a number of aspects must be taken into account.

The perception that the Blues have failed to produce enough quality from their academy in recent years is mainly correct. Only a few talents have progressed from the under-23s to become regular players of the senior team.

Certain players have been in limbo for much of the last few seasons as a result of this. Too good for the younger set-up, but not quite good enough to make the Everton team.

In that regard, a number of players left the club this summer, whether on a temporary or permanent basis.

In recent years, Nathan Broadhead, Josh Bowler, Matty Pennington, Con Ouzounidis, Lewis Gibson, Callum Connolly, Beni Baningime, Nathangelo Markelo, and Dennis Adeniran have all played regularly at the U23 level.

In their absence, Finch Farm has been forced to undergo a new revolution.

In essence, this feels like the start of a new cycle for David Unsworth’s team, who now have a wide spectrum of players who were just a few years ago playing under-18 football.

This new generation of athletes has undeniable skill, but they are still learning. “The summary has come to an end.”