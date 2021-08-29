Marc Bernier, a radio host who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax,” died of COVID-19.

Mr. Anti-Vax, a Florida radio presenter who slammed the COVID-19 vaccine and went by the moniker “Mr. Anti-Vax,” died Saturday night after contracting the virus.

Marc Bernier worked at WNBD in Dayton Beach, which announced his death on Saturday. It happened three weeks after he was admitted to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection. Bernier was 65 years old at the time.

In December, the conservative radio host told a guest on his show, “I’m not taking it… You’re kidding, right? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers.”

“WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who provided information and entertainment to WNDB listeners for over 30 years. We respectfully request that Marc’s family be granted privacy during this difficult time,” WNBD said in a statement.

Bernier, a Rhode Island native, relocated to the Daytona Beach region and became known for his strong conservative views.

It wasn’t the first time he spoke out against immunizations, as he did against the COVID-19 vaccine. Bernier has lectured on a wide range of issues, including immunizations, for more than three decades. Bernier conducted numerous interviews with senior White House officials and members of Congress.

His death coincides with the spread of the Delta variety, which is more transmissible. Hospitals in right-wing states that have fought COVID-19 health laws have been flooded with patients.

The majority of the recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases across the country is said to be unvaccinated people. According to an ABC News study released in late July, 255 out of 271 COVID patients in intensive care units were not vaccinated, or roughly 94 percent.