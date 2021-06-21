Marble Arch will be home to a man-made mountain that will provide panoramic views of London.

Tickets are now on sale for a 25-meter man-made mountain in the heart of one of London’s biggest tourist locations.

From July 26 through January 2022, the Marble Arch Mound, which was established by Westminster City Council, will be open to the public.

As lockdown restrictions lessen, visitors will be able to see panoramic vistas of the capital’s Oxford Street, Hyde Park, Mayfair, and Marylebone as part of a project to enhance footfall in the shopping sector.

The viewpoint was built by MVRDV, a Dutch architectural firm, and visitors will be able to ascend it by a single continuous route of roughly 130 stairs, as well as a lift to carry them to the top and back down.

“I think it’s incredibly wonderful to see this growing out of the ground and giving a new aspect – literally – of vistas in this part of London,” said Lord Mayor of Westminster Cllr Jonathan Glanz.

“I’d be astonished if people didn’t come to take advantage of it since it’s truly one-of-a-kind. I’m delighted to see Oxford Street regaining its footing. We’re doing everything we can to boost foot traffic.”

“We truly hope the plan will serve two purposes,” Westminster City Council leader Cllr Rachael Robathan said. First and foremost, to entice and encourage people to return to the city center and Westminster. We know that foot traffic is still down by around 50%, so we need to demonstrate that it is open for business.

“Second, I hope that when people come up here and see these incredible views, they will see Oxford Street in a new light.

“What better way to have some fun in the summer for folks and families who can’t go away on vacation than coming over to Westminster for a couple of days and commencing their trip with a visit up the mound?”

“You’ll never get another chance to witness this view. We’ve never had the opportunity to be up here and see the entire area.”

