Many people will have driven past the Queens Drive house’s gates.

A property in the heart of a major downtown thoroughfare is available for sale.

It has a swimming pool, sauna, and jacuzzi, according to photos taken inside.

The Mossley Hill detached house includes five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms.

It features several new improvements, including a fully fitted kitchen, and is characterized as having a ‘high quality finish’ throughout.

The house is listed with Venmore and is for sale for £1,250,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of a home in Mossley Hill during the last year has been £302,157.

The most common type of property sold last year was a terraced house, which sold for an average of £249,531.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £372,541, while flats sold for an average of £218,155.

The average price of a home on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill was £346,667 last year, somewhat higher than the national average.

The property’s photos feature an entrance porch with floor-to-ceiling windows that leads to a light-filled hallway.

The lower floor is dominated by ‘quality tiles’ and lustrous solid wood flooring.

Two main rooms in the front of the property have bay fronted windows and lofty ceilings, giving them a large but homely feel.

The open plan kitchen/living space, which features’modern living’ appliances, is accessed through double oak doors at the top of the hallway.

This location, according to the listing, is “ideal for entertaining friends and family.”

A utility room, modern ground floor shower room, and a ‘luxurious steam room’ are also included on the first floor.

The steam room leads to the pool area, which features floor to ceiling windows with views of the garden.

Underfloor heating is also available on the ground level.

A four-piece family bathroom and five bedrooms, two of which have en-suite baths, are located on the first floor.

A walk-in closet and a four-piece bathroom are also available in the master bedroom.

The property’s exterior is equally as lovely, with a huge front and rear garden. The back garden features a terrace and a lawn area that is ‘ideal for entertaining and children’s play.’ A putting green is also available.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”