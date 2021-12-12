Many people infected with the variation experience an unusual Omicron symptom.

A “scratchy” throat is one among the most prevalent symptoms reported by those infected with the Omicron strain, according to doctors.

According to the ZOE Covid system study app, people who test positive most typically experience cold-like symptoms such as a headache, runny nose, sore throat, and sneezing.

While many colds and bugs cause these symptoms, a number of persons treated by South African doctor Angelique Coetzee have described the type of sore throat prevalent in Omicron patients as “scratchy.”

A scratchy throat appears to be irritating, but a sore throat appears to be painful. According to Reuters, anecdotal reports from South African academics revealed a “scratchy throat.”

“In terms of the severity profile, we have received reports of instances with Omicron that range from moderate sickness to severe disease,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove told Reuters.

“Some of the patients appear to have modest disease,” says the researcher, “but it’s still early days.”

So yet, no deaths have been reported from Omicron, despite the fact that it has just been a little over two weeks since the variant was first discovered in the UK, and infection and death usually take three to four weeks.

In the fight against the new variety, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed out the deadline for booster vaccinations.

He’s urged everyone who qualifies to “get boosted right now.”