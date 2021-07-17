Many individuals are disappointed by the latest Met Office scorching weather forecast.

As part of the July heatwave, the UK will experience scorching temperatures this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a warning, encouraging people to exercise caution during the hot weather, as temperatures in Liverpool are likely to surge into the twenties over the next few days.

Many people, however, will be unable to take advantage of the warm weather this weekend because they have been compelled to self-isolate after coming into touch with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This week, the UK saw the largest number of Covid instances since January, and the NHS Test and Trace App reportedly ‘pinged’ a record number of users, with roughly 500,000 people receiving a warning to self-isolate.

While Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has acknowledged that the government is concerned about the number of people who have been notified by the app, the current system will remain in place until August 16, when fully vaccinated people will no longer be told to isolate if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

People have also gone to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at having to self-isolate throughout the summer.

“Gorgeous sunny day but self isolated til we get findings back,” one user commented. So it’ll be a day of chores – and Monopoly.”

“What a gorgeous hot and sunny day,” said another. Without a garden, this is ideal weather for solitude.”

“WHY IS IT ALWAYS SUNNY WEATHER WHEN I’M ISOLATING?” said a third.