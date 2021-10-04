Many adults are unaware that their grandparents served in the military until after they have passed away.

According to a survey, more than two-thirds of adults regret not talking to their grandparents about their lives and recollections before they died.

According to a survey of 2,000 British people who have lost a grandparent, 83 percent have pleasant memories of their late grandparents that they would remember for the rest of their lives.

However, many people reported that they only learned of remarkable stories of courage after their loved one died.

One respondent indicated that they were unaware that their grandfather had received the Military Cross for service in WWI.

Another learned that their grandfather was injured twice during WWI, including on the opening day of the Somme Battle.

One person reported that while cleaning up their late grandfather’s cottage, they discovered images of him on a navy ship with Winston Churchill, which he had never mentioned.

Another revealed their grandma worked as a code decipherer during WWII, but the rest of the family was oblivious until more than ten years after she died, because no one had asked her about her wartime experiences.

Another discovered that their late grandfather, a merchant seaman, brought a MONKEY back from Africa, which wrecked the house before being handed to a zoo.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, conducted the study. SSAFA’s mission is to give practical, emotional, and financial support to our Forces and their families.

One of SSAFA’s longest-serving volunteers is Martin Frank ‘Bill’ Sykes BEM, 101.

During WWII, he served in the Royal Air Force for slightly over 30 years, serving in North Africa and Italy.

“I was surprised and saddened to learn that 41% of those polled wished they had spoken to their late grandparents about their wartime experiences,” he said.

“As a veteran and great-grandparent, I believe it is critical to share these stories and recollections with children so that they may completely comprehend their own family’s history and experiences.

“I hope that my stories and memories of my time in the military will be passed down through the generations.”

According to the study, 65 percent of respondents had at least one late grandparent who served in the military, with the majority of those serving during WWII. “The summary has come to an end.”