Manslaughter charges have been filed against the mother of a 7-year-old boy who was discovered dead in frigid weather.

With the United Kingdom, a lady has been prosecuted in the killing of her 7-year-old son, whose lifeless corpse was discovered outside a residence in subzero temperatures.

On Nov. 26, 2017, about 7.30 a.m. ET, paramedics discovered the small boy, Hakeem Hussain, motionless outside his great-house uncle’s in Nechells, Birmingham, where he was staying with his mother. FR 24 News stated that attempts to resuscitate him had failed. A heart arrest is said to have caused the boy’s death.

Laura Heath, Hussain’s mother, is now facing a manslaughter accusation as well as four counts of child mistreatment charges for the youngster’s terrible death, according to the site.

Heath is set to go to court on Thursday.

Following Hussain’s death, a 56-year-old man was detained on suspicion of child abuse, while his mother was arrested for neglecting him, according to Birmingham Live. They were, however, freed under under surveillance as the investigation advanced. It wasn’t immediately obvious how the man and the youngster were linked.

According to FR 24 News, Mark Paul, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service, the major public body for conducting criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, said in court, “The alleged offenses occurred between April 12, 2017 and November 26, 2017.”

Hussain was characterized as a “lovely young child” with a “wicked sense of humor and contagious grin” by Julie Wright, who was then the headteacher at Nechells E-ACT Academy, where he had been a student.

Wright told the BBC that “he was a lovely and generous-hearted soul who was talented across many areas of the curriculum but notably in music and the arts.”

