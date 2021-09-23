Man’s Father is Accused of Assisting His Son in Killing Four People and Leaving Them in the Field.

The father of a man accused of murdering four people in Minnesota and dumping their remains in a Wisconsin field is accused of assisting his son.

Darren Osborne, commonly known as McWright, was charged with aiding and abetting an offender on Wednesday. According to authorities, he was arrested by St. Paul officers at 8:30 p.m.

According to police records, Osborne is also being detained on multiple other warrants, including a third-degree assault case with serious bodily harm from 2021, a misdemeanor assault case from 2020, a disorderly conduct case from 2021, and a driving under the influence case from 2017.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd earlier stated that there was no known connection between the victims and the Wisconsin area where the bodies were found, and that investigators were “certain that this was a spot these victims were randomly brought to.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Osborne is being jailed on a $2 million bond in Ramsey County. Osborne has yet to be appointed a public defender who can represent him in court.

Antoine Suggs, 38, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is Osborne’s son and is accused of fatally shooting four persons on September 12 in St. Paul. Later that day, a farmer in Sheridan, Wisconsin, 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul, discovered their dead in a Mercedes-Benz SUV abandoned in a field of tall corn.

Osborne followed his son in another SUV as Suggs drove the Mercedes-Benz with the bodies to Dunn County, Wisconsin, according to the federal complaint. According to the complaint, Osborne then drove his son back to Minnesota.

Osborne is now facing four felony counts of being a party to the concealment of a corpse in Dunn County, Wisconsin.

According to a criminal complaint filed against him, Suggs allegedly told his father that he “snapped and shot a couple of guys.”

Suggs surrendered in Arizona on September 17 and was charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, both of St. Paul, as well as her boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, and Nitosha Flug-Presley, a close friend of Sturm’s.

According to Flug-aunt, Presley's her niece had a "thing" with.