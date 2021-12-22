Manpreet from Emmerdale will be kidnapped by his nasty sister Meena.

Rebecca Sarker, who plays Manpreet in Emmerdale, has hinted what might be the most combustible Christmas the Dales has ever seen.

Rebecca chatted to Andi Peters on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about her “evil” on-screen sister Meena, who has killed four people thus far, and what’s in store for her character over the holiday season.

“Manpreet knows her sister is a chronic liar,” she said. “For starters, she’s betrayed Manpreet so many times.”

“There was the texting disaster with Charles, which basically blew Charles and Manpreet’s relationship, or any hope of a relationship, wide up.”

“The seeds of mistrust and doubt are sprouting in Manpreet’s mind,” she added of Meena’s ‘pregnancy.’

“She knows Meena can literally lie in front of someone’s face – bare-faced lies in front of someone’s face because she’s done it so many times with her sister, so she’s skeptical – and it’s incredibly handy that she’s now pregnant with her new love’s baby.

“It obviously heightened and heightened Manpreet’s doubts.”

“Are you concerned about Manpreet’s safety?” Andi inquired.

“Meena is capable of anything,” Rebecca said, “I’m asked all the time if she’s capable of killing her sister.” They adore each other, but Meena is a force to be reckoned with.

“Let’s be clear: Manpreet is clearly in danger, as I can exclusively say, because she gets too close to the truth.”

Manpreet was tied to a bed with Meena watching on in an exclusive still from the event.

“Bless Meena, she makes Kathy Bates in Misery look like Florence Nightingale,” Rebecca added. Manpreet’s situation is a complete mess.

“She’s been kidnapped, held hostage, and placed in some unusual situations. My back is genuinely aching today, after being tethered for several weeks…”