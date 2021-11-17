Manicure Bar Boys is a BBC sitcom about a Liverpool nail parlor.

A new BBC programme will focus on one of Liverpool’s busiest nail salons.

On Tuesday, November 23, ‘Nail Bar Boys’ will premiere on BBC One North West.

The weekly three-part documentary chronicles the lives of six British Vietnamese lads who own and operate the L1 nail salon in Liverpool’s city center.

After being replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning, Holly Willoughby breaks the silence.

From November 21st, 2021, Nail Bar Boys will be broadcast on BBC Three and available on BBC iPlayer.

The show follows Astro, Little Kenny, Brandon, Bruno, Dragon, and Big Tony as they go about their daily lives at work and at home.

They disclose stories of overcoming addiction, attempting to find love, and yearning for a feeling of belonging as they converse with clients and manage their business.

“Nail Bar Boys is our first involvement in a TV production, and when we were first approached, our primary fear was that it might be difficult to adapt our personalities and distinct dynamic onto the small screen,” said Brandon Dragon of the Nail Bar Boys.

“However, working with LA Factual gave us complete freedom to be ourselves, and making the show was ultimately a complete joy.”

“Working with LA has been a blessing, and we can’t wait to share our part of the British-Vietnamese community with the BBC.”

“We’re a group of six big-hearted lads who are enthusiastic about what we do but don’t take ourselves too seriously.” We hope viewers like the show as much as we enjoyed making it.” The show is the outcome of LA Factual’s successful pitch to Northern Voices, the BBC’s North of England Factual Development Scheme.

The Northern Voices program, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between BBC Three and BBC England, aims to support young talent in the North of England and provide fresh stories and voices a platform.

“We were approached by the BBC’s Northern Voices scheme to submit concepts that reflected the living experiences of 16-24 year-olds in our region, and it was a wonderful honour that they selected to commission our entry – the ‘Nail,” said Christian Francis-Davies, the series’ producer and director.

“The summary comes to an end.”