Mani, a new Italian pub and restaurant on Lark Lane, has opened.

Liverpool is known for its booming food and drink culture, with a diverse selection of cafes, restaurants, and pubs catering to a wide range of preferences.

South Liverpool’s famed Lark Lane is recognized and adored for its unique mix of independent eateries, with new Italian eatery Mani set to open soon.

The new restaurant promises to feature a delectable assortment of Italian small dishes, as well as a wide range of wines, drinks, and beers.

Its dining menu features a variety of small plates inspired by Italian cuisine, ranging from hand-stretched pizzettes to the restaurant’s take on classic Italian seafood dishes. There is also a wide selection of vegan options.

The bartenders have selected a wide range of beers, as well as natural and vegan wines.

They’ve also created a drink menu that includes classics as well as current twists to entice your taste buds.

Mani Italian bar + kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. 91 Lark Lane, L17 8UP is the address.

