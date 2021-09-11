Manhunt launched after his girlfriend and infant daughter were discovered dead in a car days after the shooting.

Law enforcement officials in Orange County, Florida are looking for a “person of interest” in the murders of a 20-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter, who were discovered dead in a car on Thursday.

Massania Malcolm and her daughter, Jordania, were discovered in a parking lot by Orange County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, is a “person of interest” in the murder of Massania Malcolm, 20, who was discovered shot to death in a car on Lake Ellenor Drive yesterday.

“Malcolm’s 1-year-old daughter, Jordania, died as well, and Jordania’s boyfriend, Jordania’s father, was shot and is still in the hospital. Please share and assist us in our pursuit of justice,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The remains of Malcolm and her daughter sat in the car “for probably a couple of days,” according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, after a gunshot on Tuesday involving Malcolm’s boyfriend, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

On Tuesday, officers discovered Malcolm’s boyfriend, who has yet to be identified by police, injured with several gunshot wounds.

Before being transferred to the hospital and rushed into surgery, he was only able to tell deputies that he was shot by a “friend,” according to an email given to This website from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A family member of the man “contacted law enforcement on Thursday and reported they had been unable to reach the man’s girlfriend and infant daughter,” according to the report.

That day, “the gunshot victim regained consciousness at the hospital and informed detectives that he, his girlfriend, their baby daughter, and his friend were in his car when he was shot by his friend,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“He also stated that he believed his girlfriend had been shot. And he thought his pal had left in the family car with his girlfriend and baby,” the report continued.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Mina said the guy told investigators he was driving with Malcolm, her daughter, when Griffiths, who was in the back seat, shot his handgun following an altercation.

Detectives discovered the SUV containing Malcolm and her daughter’s remains at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Detectives “have gotten a warrant for attempted murder in the incident,” according to the sheriff’s office. This is a condensed version of the information.