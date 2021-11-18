Manhunt is on for a mother who was shot dead after dropping her children off at school.

After leaving her two children off at school, a Detroit woman was shot and killed, prompting a police manhunt.

According to FOX 2, officials from the Detroit Police Department (DPD) are looking for David Hammond, 45, who is a person of interest in the investigation into the woman’s death at her Carlisle Street residence on Wednesday morning.

Hammond, who has been designated as a person of interest by police, is now being sought. He’s also “believed to be armed and dangerous,” according to the report. DPD Chief James White said a guy approached the mother from behind and shot her dead as she parked in her driveway during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Our victim had just dropped off her children at their school, she pulled into her driveway, left her vehicle, and was about to enter her home when the offender came from behind, basically lying in wait, and fired numerous rounds, murdering our victim,” DPD Commander Michael McGinnis said.

“My heart breaks for her children, for her family, for her brothers, sisters, and father. It’s just a really irrational act of aggression against this person.” Investigators would not confirm or speculate on a reason for the crime, but they did reveal Hammond had been in a relationship with the victim previously.

“They had a relationship, we obtained information that they dated for around nine months,” Cmdr. McGinnis said. There was a lot of upheaval as a result of that.” “There is a family mourning, terrible anguish as a result of this occurrence,” Chief White continued. We’ll do whatever we can to help the victim’s family.” The DPD informed The Washington Newsday that officers were still looking for Hammond as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call the DPD homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Since January 1, 53 women have been fatally shot in the city of Detroit, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a website that collects statistics about shootings from across the country.

Every month, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, an average of 57 women in the United States are shot and killed by an intimate partner.

“Nearly one million women alive today have reported being shot at or shot at by intimate partners, and 4.5 million women have reported being intimidated,” the research continued. This is a condensed version of the information.