Manhunt for a 41-year-old guy accused of harassment.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man with ties to Merseyside and Cheshire.

Michael Stroud, 41, of Crewe, is wanted in connection with harassment and is known to have ties to the area.

Stroud is characterized as a white man who stands at 6ft 2in tall and has a slender body.

He also has blue eyes and short blond hair with ginger stubble and moustache.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is encouraged to contact Cheshire Police.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his location is encouraged to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and provide the reference number IML 961703.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and provide information anonymously.