Mandela8 Young Media Group is producing a documentary about activism and communal living.

The nonprofit Mandela8 has gathered together a group of young creatives to make a documentary about community life and action.

With a specific focus on L8 and L1, the Mandela8 Young Media Group conducted interviews capturing real-life experiences, news, and critical discussions on socio-political concerns that have touched Liverpool people.

After the interviews are completed, the footage will be edited into a 40-minute documentary about the events that were caught.

The interviews will be archived later in collaboration with National Museums Liverpool and Mandela8 Community Heritage Project manager Laurence Westgaph.

The documentary The Active Ingredients in Liverpool depicts the daily lives of people navigating the socio-political landscape by employing a variety of strategies to get by, ranging from simply living each day to planning and challenging for change.

“It was an honor to be accepted for the post of M8 YMG manager,” stated project manager and multi-talented artist Curtis Watt.

“I’ve always been passionate about using the arts and history to educate our communities. I’ve acquired a large number of historical images and have received commitments from various people to participate and help, both as interviews and as volunteers.

“We aspire to grow a broader community producing media projects that influence change for a better future as time goes on.”

M8 YMG’s mission is to document the history of L8 and L1 communities, presenting their tales of struggle and activism from the 1981 Uprisings and before, for current and future generations to learn from.

“It’s such an exciting time, but it’s also a necessary time for our generations to come together,” Curtis explained. For the past 40 years, we’ve been striving to reconstruct our town.”

Macy Iwediebo, Joe Taylor, Alisha Fariyike, Pari Richards, Claire Beejeraz, and Amber Akaunu were the project’s first recruits who inspired others to join.

“We call these our Community Champions,” Curtis explained. They were the first to step up and volunteer their time to help with the course.

“I presented them in the video M8 YMG: Hyper-Active, in which they relate their personal stories of political and social involvement in various forms.”

“Activism is crucial to our society,” Alisha Fariyike remarked, “which embraces many cultures coming together to listen to one another.”

