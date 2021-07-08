Mandatory vaccinations for care home workers are “unnecessary and foolish,” according to experts.

According to specialists writing in the BMJ, the government’s intention to make Covid-19 vaccinations a condition of deployment for care home personnel in England is a “deep deviation from public health norms” (British Medical Journal).

Unless they have a medical exception, all people working in care homes registered with the Care Quality Commission must get two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination starting in October.

The move is subject to parliamentary approval and a 16-week grace period after a public survey.

It’s a divisive move, with industry experts warning of the potential impact on already-strained staffing levels.

Vaccination, according to Lydia Hayes, a law professor at Kent University, and Allyson Pollock, a public health professor at Newcastle University, “would not fix the severe deficiencies of the care system in England.”

They claim that the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is being deceptive by claiming that it is “not forcing” anyone to get vaccinated while the cost of not doing so is being unable to continue working.

“Civil liberty is a vital component of robust public health,” they write in the BMJ. Mandatory immunization is both unnecessary and excessive. It will not make up for England’s major failings in the care industry.

“Only by taking steps to create confidence and minimize outbreaks can safety be ensured. Workers in the health-care industry require paid time to get vaccinations and receive good training, as well as fair remuneration (including sick pay), personal protective equipment, and rigorous infection-control procedures.

“Residential care vaccine mandates are unneeded, inappropriate, and misguided.”

According to recent data, one in every four staff members in older adult care homes in England who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine has not had both shots.

Wandsworth in London has the lowest percentage, with 53.3 percent of eligible employees having received both vaccination doses.

Overall, 85.6 percent of eligible employees and 95.7 percent of eligible residents have received their first dose.

To offer a minimal degree of protection against Covid-19 epidemics, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) recommends that 80 percent of employees and 90 percent of residents in each setting receive a first dosage.

