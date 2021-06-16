Mandatory Covid vaccinations for care home workers are being proposed, as is a similar policy for the NHS.

Staff at care homes will be obliged to receive coronavirus vaccinations “to protect residents,” and the NHS is considering making vaccinations mandatory.

Despite considerable warnings from industry leaders about the impact on already-stretched staffing levels, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move on care facilities in England.

“After careful consideration, we’ve decided to move forward with this measure to protect residents,” he told Parliament.

He stated that a consultation on the same method will be held in the NHS in order to “save lives and protect people from sickness.”

“The vast majority of workers at care homes are already vaccinated, but not all, and we know that the vaccine not only protects you, but also others around you,” he stated in the Commons.

“As a result, we will take steps to guarantee that the mandate is a condition of deployment for staff in care homes, and we will consult on a similar approach in the NHS to save lives and protect patients from disease.”

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has previously stated that doctors and care workers have a “professional responsibility” to protect their patients.

Mr Hancock made his remarks during a virtual meeting with officials from the Department of Health and Social Care alongside providers and stakeholders from the care industry.

According to the GMB union, more than a third of carers are considering quitting their employment because of mandatory vaccines.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Covid-19 strategic response director at Public Health England, said there are “pros and cons to any debate on mandatory vaccination,” with one potential drawback being that “people may vote with their feet, not want to have the vaccine, and thus not work in a care home, and that could lead to staff supply issues in care homes.”

"I will remain a little bit concerned that we will have shortages of care personnel once the mandate has come in, but I am confident that the vast majority of care workers do," she told the Science and Technology Committee before the official announcement.