Manchin’s demand that progressives cut family programs is mocked by AOC.

Senator Joe Manchin was criticized by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a recent report said he was urging his progressive colleagues to reduce three of President Joe Biden’s planned measures for working families to one.

“‘You can either feed your child, heal from your c-section, or have daycare so you can go to work – but not all three,’ says the Conservative Democrat viewpoint. You become entitled and lazy as a result of all three.’ However, keeping prescription drug prices high and not taxing Wall Street are ‘non-negotiables.’ “On Thursday, the New York Democrat tweeted.

Progressives have pushed for an enhanced child tax credit, paid family medical leave, and child care subsidies to be included in President Joe Biden’s proposed social spending package, even agreeing to fund the programs for a shorter period in order to keep all three at a cheaper cost.

Congressional Progressive Caucus member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the only one to criticize Manchin.

Only Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema opposed the bill’s original $3.5 trillion price tag, according to Senator Bernie Sanders. Biden lowered his top-line estimate to $2.2 trillion on Monday.

Sanders stated, “Two people do not have the right to destroy what 48 [senators]desire.”

“It’s long past time for [Manchin] to tell us with specificity—not generalities; we’re beyond generalities—what he wants and doesn’t want, and to explain it to the people of West Virginia and America,” the Vermont senator concluded.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.