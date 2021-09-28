Manchin remains tight-lipped about how he’ll vote on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Senator Joe Manchin is keeping his options open on how he would vote on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, claiming he has made “no commitments” to President Joe Biden on the issue.

“There were no pledges made at all,” Manchin told reporters on Capitol Hill when asked about a top-line figure.

On Tuesday, the senator continued, “Just good negotiations, talking about the requirements of our country.”

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has previously stated his opposition to the bill, stating that he is a “hard no” on supporting it and that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “will not have my vote on the 3.5.”

Manchin argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this month that Democrats should “pause” on rushing to pass a key component of Biden’s legislative agenda, arguing that doing so “will provide more clarity on the pandemic’s trajectory, and it will allow us to determine whether inflation is transitory or not.”

“While some have advised that this reconciliation legislation must be passed immediately,” Manchin wrote, “I believe that making fiscal decisions under false political timelines never results in good policy or smart decisions.”

“If I can’t explain it, I can’t vote for it,” he said, “and I can’t explain why my Democratic colleagues are racing to spend $3.5 trillion.”

Progressives in Manchin’s own party have criticized his opposition, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who termed Manchin’s attitude “absolutely not acceptable.”

Protesters were also seen outside Manchin’s houseboat on Monday, holding placards that said “Don’t Sink West Virginia” and “No Climate No Deal.”

Democrats believe that the hefty price tag is required to address climate change, free education, Medicare expansion, and paid leave.