Manchin opposes Biden’s spending bill’s $150 billion clean energy program, claiming it is unnecessary.

Senator Joe Manchin indicated on Monday that he will not support President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion spending measure, which includes $150 billion in clean energy financing.

The West Virginia Democrat claimed on CNN that the financing is unnecessary since the country is already transitioning away from fossil fuel dependence at a rapid enough pace.

Manchin told a reporter in his Capitol Hill office, “We’re already shifting, we’ve transitioned [towards sustainable energy].”

“So the president is going to wear a full hat, and all they want us to do is pay $150 billion for what is already happening,” he continued.

Manchin also stated that he wanted to ensure that the people of West Virginia, notably the state’s miners, were safeguarded as the country pursues renewable energy alternatives to coal.

“Anyone that thinks they know West Virginia and what we’ve done and continue to do for this country, and that’s it,” Manchin added, “I want to make sure they’re respected appropriately.”

While Manchin continues to oppose the $150 billion price tag, the United States has joined many other countries in the globe in moving toward sustainable energy options.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), fossil fuel consumption in the United States declined by 9% in 2020, reaching the lowest level in over three decades. On his first day in office, President Biden also re-joined the Paris Climate Accords, an international climate change accord. Despite the United States’ transition toward wind and solar energy, West Virginia remains one of the country’s top coal producers. According to the EIA, the state ranks second in the country in terms of coal extracted tons, after only Wyoming.

Manchin is one of two Democratic senators, along with Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who have come under fire in recent months for opposing the Biden budget package. Many Democrats in Congress are reportedly furious with the moderates for refusing to compromise on the spending measure, which is part of President Obama’s Build Back Better plan.

Aside from its renewable energy program, the plan would allocate billions to infrastructure renewal, economic growth, and the redistribution of unused COVID-19 catastrophe payments across the United States.

Despite the two senators' refusals, Manchin stated.