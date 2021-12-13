Manchin Issues an Inflation Warning, Posing a Threat to Biden’s Spending Bill’s Passage by Christmas.

Senator Joe Manchin expressed concerns about inflation and the impact of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill on rising costs on Monday, ahead of a conference call between the two Democrats on the issue.

“Inflation is genuine; it isn’t a passing fad.” It’s concerning. It’s on the rise, not the decline. According to The Hill, the West Virginia moderate stated, “I think that should be something we’re concerned about.” “These are all issues that concern me…. “Right now, the unknown is enormous.” Manchin’s remarks came less than two weeks before the Senate Democrats’ Christmas deadline for passing a social and climate bill. Given that Democrats need more than 50 votes in the Senate to pass the bill, his support may need a big rewrite.

While the Democrats have expressed a desire to meet the deadline, Manchin has made no commitments to do so. According to The Hill, he has not committed to the party’s timeline or stated if he would vote to begin debate on the bill.

On Monday, reporters questioned the senator if he would give the president a guarantee that the law would be passed within the party’s deadline, but he avoided giving a direct answer.

“I know folks have been in a hurry for a long time to do something,” Manchin said, according to The Hill. “But basically I think we’re seeing things unfold that allows us to prepare better.”

Manchin’s remarks come after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last Friday that prices jumped 6.8% last month, the highest annual rate in nearly 40 years.

Cecilia Rouse, a White House economic adviser, told CNBC on Friday that the rate will slow in the first half of next year. Some economists, such as the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, believe the Build Back Better Act will help to lower inflation. Despite this, the problem of rising prices has been used to criticize the Biden administration as well as the bill.

Long before Friday’s announcement, Manchin has expressed concerns about inflation, most notably in a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Why I Won’t Support Spending Another $3.5 Trillion.” The bill’s cost has been reduced to about $2 trillion by Democrats, but it remains a point of contention ahead of Manchin and Biden’s meeting on Monday.

