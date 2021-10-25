Manchester United’s humiliation deepens as the £1.7 billion number demonstrates FSG and Liverpool’s correctness.

Much of the 1990s and 2000s for Liverpool were spent looking up the Premier League table at Manchester United, pondering how they could end their supremacy.

The 90s and noughties were an era of almost absolute dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson, with the Old Trafford side’s triumph and Liverpool’s relegation to the chasing pack making it difficult to shut out the clamor from the Reds’ rivals over the M62.

However, in recent years, the script has flipped, and Liverpool is now the dominant power on the pitch both locally and internationally. While United may still be able to boast about how much money they make as a company, the last decade has demonstrated how wasteful they have been.

On Sunday, the disparity between Liverpool and United was startling. The margin between the two sides that existed in the 1990s and 2000s in United’s favor has vanished into thin air, with Sunday’s 5-0 win at Old Trafford demonstrating the huge chasm that currently exists between the two clubs.

It isn’t even a question of Manchester United having to deal with lower income levels and having to compete with fresh money on the block. They continue to be the Premier League club with the highest revenue, a lead they hold by a significant margin, and they have been eager spenders in the transfer market, keeping their position as England’s most valuable football team.

But none of this has spilled out onto the field. United have won the League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League since Ferguson’s final season in 2013, when they won the Premier League for the 13th time. It hasn’t been good enough for a club that is accustomed to winning the biggest awards.

Since then, the Glazer family’s ownership of the club has been extremely controversial. “The summary has come to an end.”