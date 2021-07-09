Manchester United’s Dimitar Berbatov has instructed his team to sabotage Liverpool’s transfer ‘move.’

Dimitar Berbatov has pushed Manchester United to pursue suspected Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips, stating he is on his way out of Leeds United for a “better club.”

Jadon Sancho has already been signed by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side, but Berbatov has advised his former club to concentrate on his England teammate in what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the Red Devils.

Despite the club’s stance that a new midfielder is not a priority, several names have been linked with a move to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Phillips has rapidly established himself as one of Gareth Southgate’s closest lieutenants, taking England to their first Euro 2020 final in 55 years.

The 25-year-old has played every minute of England’s European Championship campaign so far, and is set to start alongside Declan Rice in Sunday’s final against Italy.

Jurgen Klopp may be looking to add reinforcements this summer after Liverpool’s injury crisis last season.

Last season’s battle to finish in the top four demonstrated how important Henderson is to the team, and the Reds are in desperate need of a long-term replacement.

Phillips, who has shown he is more than capable of doing so under Southgate, might be the ideal option to fill the 31-year-shoes. old’s

Berbatov told Betfair, “Kalvin Phillips stood out again [in the 2-1 semi-final win against Denmark].”

“He’s been one of the tournament’s best performers, and I anticipate him to leave Leeds for a better club sooner or later.

“After the competition, he will receive offers. He plays with maturity and quickness, understanding when to pass and when to sprint with the ball.

“I want to see him sign with Manchester United.”

Phillips’ manager and former Leeds player Kevin Sharp informed the I daily that the England international has no intention of leaving his boyhood club, leaving both Liverpool and United dissatisfied.

“We had a lot of interest in Kalvin before he signed his last deal, so we sat down and looked at all the benefits and cons,” Sharp said.

“His only aim was to be rewarded and to continue and play for the team he had loved since he was a child.

“Within the bounds of the contract. The summary comes to a close.