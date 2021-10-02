Manchester United supporters point out Solskjaer’s error and praise two “terrific” Everton players.

Manchester United supporters have reacted to their team’s Premier League draw with Everton.

With a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in their final match before the October international break, the Blues grabbed a well-deserved point.

Shortly before halftime, Anthony Martial opened the opener for the home side, with Andros Townsend afterwards equalizing for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Everton earned a point despite missing a number of its key players, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Everton have 14 points from their first six league games going into the second international break of the season as a result of the deadlock.

Following the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, several Man United supporters rushed to Twitter to attack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics against Everton.

The following is a sample of what they had to say:

Everton will return to action following the international break on October 17 when they host West Ham at Goodison Park.