Manchester United sacks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they outline the next phase in their strategy.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fired from his post.

The former Manchester United player had been under fire for some time, particularly in recent weeks following the 5-0 humiliation at Old Trafford against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 4-1 loss to Watford on the road yesterday was the final straw.

United will now be led by Michael Carrick in their next games –

The club issued the following statement this morning: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, has stepped down.

“Ole will always be a Manchester United legend, and we regret having to make this painful decision. While the last few weeks have been discouraging, they should not overshadow the three years of work he has put in to re-establish the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole departs us with our heartfelt gratitude for his tremendous efforts as Manager, as well as our best wishes for the future. His place in club history will always be safe, not just because of his achievements as a player, but also because he was a fantastic guy and a manager who provided us with many memorable moments.

“He will always be welcomed back as a member of the Manchester United family at Old Trafford.

“Michael Carrick will now assume charge of the team for the remainder of the season while the club seeks to recruit an interim manager.”