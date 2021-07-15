Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why his team declined to follow Liverpool and Mohamed Salah’s example.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United, has stated why he made a decision that Liverpool refused to make with Mohamed Salah.

Salah is now in Austria with Jurgen Klopp’s first-team group for a pre-season training camp.

Things may have turned out very differently if Liverpool had permitted Salah to join Egypt for the Olympics this summer.

Countries are limited to three overage players (those aged 23 or older) in their team, and Egypt wanted Salah to be a part of their squad this summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, stepped in and refused to let their star striker compete in Tokyo.

Because the Olympics are not on the FIFA calendar, clubs are not required to release players.

Man United, on the other hand, has authorized Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo to join the Ivory Coast squad for the upcoming Olympics.

Solskjaer has explained why he was unable to prevent the two players from achieving their ambition of representing their country.

“I believe that everyone grows up watching the Olympics and seeing Usain Bolt or Ryan Giggs.

“I saw him play for Great Britain in the Olympics in 2012!” ” Solskjaer said on the Manchester United website.

“I don’t think I can stand in the way of your country calling you up to achieve that youthful goal.

“Of course, Eric is over the age limit, but I believe they recognize his importance, which is why they brought him in.

“Amad is a promising young player. It’ll be great to see them again. It will be their warm-up, but they must return with a medal. When they return, we need the place to have a pleasant atmosphere! ”