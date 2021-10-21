Manchester United injury news and return dates for the Liverpool match include Rashford, Martial, and Varane.

Manchester United are concerned about the fitness of striker duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial ahead of Sunday’s heavyweight meeting with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Old Trafford to face their bitter rivals, who have yet to lose in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the victory came at a cost as England international Marcus Rashford was forced off after scoring in his first appearance of the season following shoulder surgery.

Before Liverpool’s visit, here’s a rundown of United’s current injuries.

Marcus Rashford is a midfielder for Manchester United.

Legs that are dead (vs Atalanta on October 20). Rashford has played and scored in United’s previous two games, but the club will need to monitor his progress after a lengthy layoff at the start of the season.

vs. Liverpool on October 24 (H)

“I sincerely hope and believe that this is the case. It’s a stubbed toe. That may take longer than you expect, but if we treat him well, he should be fine. He’s put forth a lot of effort. It’s all about regaining his football form. Marcus is a natural talent, but he wants to improve his game, so he’s been working on it without any contact, and then he scored a fantastic goal for us.” Anthony MartialUnknown (on international duty) versus Liverpool on October 24 (H) “Anthony started exercising on Tuesday, but he’s still not in good enough shape to join us.” FredHamstring is a hamstring player (vs Atalanta on October 20). Late in the game against Atalanta, the Brazilian was taken out with an apparent knock and replaced by Nemanja Matic. There hasn’t been any news about him in a long time.

TBCRaphael VaraneGroin TBCRaphael VaraneGroin TBCRaphael (October 10, France vs Spain). Varane will be out for a longer period of time due to injury, but United will expect to have him back in November.

November.

“It’s sometimes a good idea to cross your fingers during the internationals. Raphael will be unavailable for a few weeks.”