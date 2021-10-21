Manchester United ‘cannot believe their luck,’ according to Paul Merson, ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Liverpool should not dismiss Manchester United’s prospects ahead of their match at Old Trafford, according to Paul Merson.

The Reds’ opponents beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but some experts believe United has little chance of causing Liverpool difficulties.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has a strong away record this season, winning six of their seven away games in all competitions and scoring at least three goals in each of them.

However, the former Arsenal man believes that Manchester United will be a different proposition for the Reds on Sunday.

“Nobody is giving Manchester United a chance,” Merson told Sky Sports. “Let’s not forget, this is the biggest club in the world, and they’ve spent hundreds of millions on trades and wages.”

“There’s no way Liverpool will annihilate Manchester United at Old Trafford, but there will be a game because this is the game.”

“They’ll stay back, let Liverpool have the ball, and wait for the counter-attack, which will suit them in a way,” he added.

”

“No one expects them to win the game, really?” he continued. United has already received a result before a single ball has been kicked, and I’m sure they can’t believe their good fortune!” They’ll show up at home on Sunday with little pressure because nobody expected them to win even if they lose.” Despite the fact that they had lost their previous three league games, the 53-year-prognosis old’s may not be as far-fetched as it appears.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has supervised one win, three draws, and two loses versus Liverpool since taking over in December 2018, indicating that the Norwegian coach has previously been able to suppress the Reds’ supremacy.

Although, according to Merson, the United defense will face the biggest test in world football this weekend.

The club’s forward line has already scored 27 goals in all competitions, with Mohamed Salah staking a weekly claim to be the game’s greatest player, with a combination of the all-fired Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota.

“Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah make up Liverpool’s front three.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”