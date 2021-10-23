Manchester United are sweating over key players before of their match against Liverpool, including Raphael Varane.

Raphael Varane’s fitness has been updated by Manchester United ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Since suffering a groin injury while on international duty during the UEFA Nations League Final earlier this month, the Red Devils have been without the French defender.

Because the former Real Madrid star is away for a few weeks, Victor Lindelof has been paired with Harry Maguire in defense, which has seen Liverpool’s opponents concede seven goals in their last two games.

However, ahead of this weekend’s match against Liverpool, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided the latest information on Varane’s fitness.

“He’s putting in a lot of effort,” Solskjaer said on the club’s website.

“As I mentioned, putting a time limit on guys you don’t know is difficult, but he’s been on the grass, so who knows?”

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 28-year-old could return before the international break in November, though he is unlikely to face the Reds.

United have a number of injury concerns, with the club picking up a couple of ailments in their midweek triumph against Atalanta.

In his pre-match press conference, Solskjaer revealed that Bruno Fernandes was a doubt for the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he refused to rule out the Portuguese playmaker.

Similarly, both Fred and Marcus Rashford were substituted with injuries in United’s 3-2 triumph over the Italians on Wednesday night, but Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to give a timetable for their return.

Manchester United and Solskjaer enter the meeting with Liverpool under pressure, having lost their last three league games.

Their poor form has seen them drop to sixth place in the table, and United manager Jose Mourinho is yet to defeat Jurgen Klopp in the league.

Liverpool has won three of the last six league encounters between the two clubs, while United’s most recent triumph came last season in the FA Cup.