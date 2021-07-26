Manchester United and Liverpool’s transfer realities can’t be hidden by Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool will not be particularly concerned about Manchester United’s transfer activity.

The Reds’ only summer addition is Ibrahima Konate, while Manchester City has announced the signing of Jadon Sancho and is reportedly close to completing the purchase of Raphael Varane.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were starting from a higher point – with important players returning from injury – and had already demonstrated that they can win the Premier League with a comparable group of players.

On the current Blood Red podcast, Liverpool writer Paul Gorst said, “I don’t think they’ll be overly worried with a statement signing or a marquee signing.”

“I don’t believe Jurgen Klopp is very concerned with what other teams are doing.

“Every time someone asks him about it, he just responds, ‘We only play them twice a year, so that is when we worry about who they have.’”

Thiago Alcantara’s signing in the summer transfer window was unusual for the Reds since he was considered as a player who was only available on a one-time basis, with only a year left on his Bayern Munich deal.

“I believe Thiago was a touch opportunistic in breaking the model. Gorst continued, “He was 29 and his contract was up in a year.”

“He had pedigree and was a two-time Champions League winner. Liverpool made the most of the situation.

“In general, I believe Diogo Jota is the type of player Liverpool looks for.

“They’re guys who can take the next step in their careers, and Liverpool is the place where they can accomplish it with plenty of years left on their contract and at a young age.”

The purchase of Sancho by Manchester United is a statement move, but Klopp will be unconcerned because he knows the power of his own squad when completely healthy.

“I believe Liverpool is looking for a player who is a rung lower in terms of profile but is capable of stepping up, and those are the kind of guys they will be.”

