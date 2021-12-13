Manchester United, according to Robbie Fowler, have duplicated a key Liverpool decision.

Ralf Rangnick, according to Robbie Fowler, has the potential to transform Manchester United in the same way that Gerard Houllier did with Liverpool.

Following the departure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month, Rangnick has taken over at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

The German has agreed to an agreement that would see him spend six months on the United bench before moving on to a two-year advisory job.

However, the appointment was met with mixed reactions from analysts and players, with many wondering why he had previously failed to secure a position in the Premier League.

In recent years, the former RB Leipzig manager has been connected with a number of top-flight jobs, including Chelsea and Everton.

Rangnick will succeed at United, according to Fowler, who believes the Old Trafford club is in a similar situation to when Houllier took over from Roy Evans at Anfield in 1998.

“How come we didn’t win anything?” I’d say it came down to balance… or the lack thereof. He commented in the Mirror, “We couldn’t quite find a consistency between attack and defense.”

“I believe United has the same problem, and I believe they reacted similarly to Liverpool in the 1990s when they hired Gerard Houllier.

“There was always this unfair perception that he [Evans] was ‘too polite.'” I’m not sure what that means, but it appears the United board of directors felt the same way about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Again, I’m not sure if that’s accurate. But, like my Liverpool squad, I believe you can see that there is a lack of continuity, direction, and balance. They don’t always get everything right at the same time.

“Liverpool countered by signing Houllier. He adopted a stricter and more rigorous approach, as if he were a schoolmaster.

“You get the idea Rangnick is the same way, and it might work.” However, I believe that in order to be successful in management these days, you must be more collaborative and have a greater understanding of your players.

“Perhaps that’s why Mourinho didn’t work at Old Trafford, or why they went down this path.””

The summary comes to a close.

“