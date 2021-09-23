Manchester City’s injury difficulties have worsened, with a critical Premier League match against Liverpool looming at Anfield.

Manchester City’s injury list is rising ahead of their match against Liverpool next weekend.

Pep Guardiola announced a much-changed lineup for City’s Carabao Cup match against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, but this has done little to alleviate City’s fears.

The defending Premier League winners have a few difficult days ahead of them, as they prepare to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend, followed by a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The match against Liverpool at Anfield will be the final of three tough away trips for City, but they are unlikely to be at full strength.

According to the Telegraph, both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are poised to miss the critical league match against the Reds.

Former Everton defender Stones is yet to play for his club this season after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty, while Laporte is said to be suffering from a groin problem.

Guardiola’s dependable left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is also suffering from a calf ailment, therefore Joao Cancelo will most likely fill in for him.

Similarly, Stones and Laporte’s unavailability leave Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake as the club’s two senior centre-backs.

Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan both missed City’s cup fixture against Wycombe because their health is being checked ahead of their match against Chelsea on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp will seek to take advantage of City’s busy schedule, with travels to Brentford and Porto coming up in the same time frame.