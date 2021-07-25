Manchester City, Liverpool’s main opponent, has been accused of using ‘delaying tactics’ in a Premier League dispute.

Manchester City has been accused of employing a variety of strategies to stall an inquiry into its financial problems in connection with possible violations of Financial Fair Play standards.

City, who recaptured the English crown from Liverpool last season, have been the subject of separate UEFA and Premier League investigations for the past two years, with the UEFA inquiry initially resulting in a two-year European suspension and a €30 million punishment for the City Football Group-owned club.

City’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was dismissed because there was insufficient proof, albeit City was fined €10 million for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

The Premier League continued its own investigation into City’s alleged FFP violations, which were first brought to light in 2018 by allegations published in the German newspaper Der Spiegel, which claimed the Premier League champions had broken FFP rules by inflating sponsorship revenues, which the club denied.

City lost an appeal last week that would have blocked the public disclosure of facts of their FFP probe after all sides agreed to keep the investigation quiet in 2019. However, in August of 2019, the Premier League filed a disciplinary complaint against the club, requesting the disclosure of specific papers and information and appointing a panel to hear the case, and the dispute has continued since then.

Off the Pitch reports that Premier League lawyers working on the probe have accused City of adopting “delaying tactics.”

According to documents obtained by Off the Pitch, Justice Moulder, the High Court judge assigned to hear the case, the Premier League’s lawyers told the court that the “tactic the club has adopted has been to make as many procedural applications and complaints as it possibly can in order to slow the day when it will actually have to provide the documents and infrastructural evidence.”

City had previously filed no complaints about the Premier League’s disciplinary system, “despite the club, like all other clubs, having every chance to do so,” Justice Moulder added.

