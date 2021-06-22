Manchester City launch a £100 million deal for England captain Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, who is now representing England in the Euros, is said to have told Spurs last month that he wants to depart in the summer.

According to Sky Sports, City are open to including players in addition to the cash offer, but Tottenham are anticipated to reject it.

Kane has made it clear that his sole concentration is on England at the moment, and despite some mixed results thus far, City, Manchester United, and Chelsea are the most likely clubs to sign the striker for the 2017 Premier League season.

The new season begins with Spurs hosting Man City at their new stadium, which is ironic.