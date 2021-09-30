Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola exposes his team’s weakness ahead of Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has identified a possible weakness in Manchester City’s lineup before of their match against Liverpool.

Guardiola’s squad is still on the road, having won 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend before losing 2-0 to PSG in Paris, and they go to Anfield on Sunday.

After a difficult recent schedule, Manchester City may be forgiven for losing to Mauricio Pochettino’s side, which features Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar up front.

Guardiola, on the other hand, believes he understands the cause for the disparity in performance, which could have implications for the top-of-the-table match against Liverpool.

In his post-match interview, he observed, “We made a really excellent game, pretty similar from Stamford Bridge, maybe we were a touch less aggressive in our opening actions because of the caliber of players that we have.”

“In terms of this, Gabby [Jesus] and [Phil] Foden are more aggressive than Raheem [Sterling] and Kevin [De Bruyne] – but it was a good game overall, we did everything.

“I didn’t look at the data, but I believe we generated enough scoring opportunities, and we minimized the quality of the players we have by playing our game, with Neymar and Messi in contact with the ball and Mbappe rushing in behind.”

In midweek, the Spanish coach made two changes to the team that beat Chelsea, bringing in Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez in place of Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

Despite the fact that Mahrez’s manager did not mention it, it is evident that he believes City were better when Foden played as a false nine and Jesus played out wide.

However, it will be difficult for Guardiola’s players to match the level of pressing he requires against Liverpool after playing two elite sides in a row at a high intensity.

The Reds, on the other hand, are coming off a comfortable 5-1 win away at Porto and will be seeking to increase their Premier League advantage to four points with a win.