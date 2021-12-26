Man worth £11 million Andrea Pirlo has joined Manchester United from Liverpool.

Whether it’s Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold, or a young kid playing in the park, all boyhood Liverpool supporters dream of scoring on their Premier League debut at Anfield.

Of course, only a small percentage of supporters are able to make their fantasies come true, with the remainder of would-be professional footballers having to ‘just settle’ for running out at the Reds’ home instead.

If you take a glance at the rosters of professional clubs in England, you’ll see a lot of boyhood Liverpool fans, including Man City’s talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

Before the game against Leeds United at Anfield was postponed on Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp’s side were set to face one such player – and one who actually managed to live out his boyhood Reds dream.