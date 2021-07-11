Man will not let his ‘band of brothers’ die in the same way that his father did.

After a heart attack at work, a father-of-two from Southport lost his father when he was just 12-years-old.

On December 27, 1968, Stanley Thompson, who was only 50 years old at the time, died of a heart arrest.

Steven Thompson, his son, has set his sights on gathering funds for life-saving equipment for his “veterans” football team.

Mum discovers her 11-year-old daughter dead in bed.

“My father died of a heart attack when he was 50, and I was only 12,” the 66-year-old told the ECHO. He started working on a construction site on December 27, the day after Christmas.

“He suffered a major heart attack, and that was the end of it.” Nothing could have helped him at that time because there were no mobile phones.

“It’s worth it to undertake this fundraising if it helps one of our band of brothers. We’re all on the lookout for one another. You don’t want to believe it, but it may happen to you.”

Following Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championships last month, the dangers of playing the sport they all love have come home for Steven and his teammates.

He hopes that the equipment will never be used, but given that the members of the group range in age from their 50s to their mid-80s, he believes it is possible that it may be.

Steven, a flooring contracts manager, plays football up to three nights a week and will retire in September.

The Birmingham-born father has contacted many charities, one of which being the Liverpool-based Oliver King Foundation, with whom he wants to purchase the defibrillator and donate any remaining monies.

Oliver King, a 12-year-old student at King David High School in Liverpool, unfortunately died of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome after winning a swimming race in a PE lesson (SADS).

When Steven takes on the mammoth undertaking in September, he plans to walk from coast to coast with an aim of £1,800.

“I’m just trying to reduce the danger,” Steven explained. The summary comes to a close.