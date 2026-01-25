Man who stabbed woman at London bus stop given hospital order

A 25-year-old man who fatally stabbed a grandmother at a London bus stop has been found responsible for her death and received an indefinite hospital order. Jala Debella, from Colindale, Barnet, used a hunting knife he had purchased online to carry out the frenzied attack on 66-year-old Anita Mukhey in Edgware on May 9, 2024. Debella, who had been living in a mental health rehabilitation home, left Mukhey for dead after stabbing her up to 18 times while she waited for a bus. He then calmly walked away from the scene.

Frenzied attack caught on CCTV

The attack was witnessed by several members of the public, and Debella was arrested hours later. Evidence gathered by detectives, including CCTV footage, DNA, and internet activity, linked him to the crime. It was revealed that Debella had been searching for violent content online before and after the killing, and had a particular interest in violent videos and news articles about the attack. The knife used in the murder had been delivered to the rehabilitation home earlier that morning, and Debella had tracked its delivery online multiple times.

Debella, who had not entered a plea and was deemed unfit to stand trial, was found responsible for the killing in a “trial of fact.” The court heard that while he was assessed as stable and safe for the community by mental health services, Debella’s escalating violent behavior had gone undetected. He had acquired the weapon online and was able to receive it at the rehabilitation home, raising concerns about the safety and lawfulness of such arrangements.

The court also learned that Debella had been assessed by psychiatric professionals and deemed to be psychologically stable, despite his increasing interest in violence. His actions have prompted questions about the effectiveness of current risk assessment models, particularly in detecting violent tendencies that may not be apparent during clinical assessments.

Debella has been given an indefinite hospital order, and he could face a retrial if doctors later determine he is fit to stand trial. Following the verdict, Mukhey’s family released a statement expressing their grief and gratitude for the police and the Crown Prosecution Service. They paid tribute to Mukhey as “the heart of the family” and emphasized the need for further scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the case.

The victim’s family also pointed out the troubling fact that Debella, living in a supported mental health facility, was able to purchase weapons online, raising serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals living in such settings. They called for a full investigation into the protocols surrounding the delivery of weapons to mental health facilities and the overall safety of those in care.

Despite efforts to save her, Mukhey died at the scene, and Debella fled back to his care home, where he was later arrested. Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila, who led the investigation, praised the witnesses who came forward and the first responders who tried to help Mukhey. He acknowledged the difficult position her family now faces, but expressed hope that lessons would be learned from the case to improve public safety.