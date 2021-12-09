Man who ‘out of love’ killed his terminally ill father was spared prison.

A 54-year-old man was spared prison when a judge found his deed “courageous” and done “out of love” after he shot his terminally sick father in the head, supporting him in his suicide.

According to News.Com, Glenn Stratton of Victoria, Australia, appeared in the Supreme Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to one count of aiding and abetting his father Colin Stratton’s suicide.

Colin, who was 81 years old, had been battling persistent intestinal cancer. He addressed doctors on May 21, 2021, requesting euthanasia under the voluntarily assisted dying program. When Stratton was told that paperwork could take up to two weeks, he chose to complete it himself, according to the court.

Colin and Glenn left the clinic, and when they got home, Colin urged his son to go to his shed and retrieve a.22-calibre rifle and bullet. Despite his protests, Glenn eventually consented after his father stated that he would do it personally.

He attempted to pass over the loaded firearm to his father, but Colin was unable to do so due to the rifle’s length. Colin told the middle of his three children, “Don’t make me make a bloody mess of it, I can’t do it by myself,” the court heard.

Glenn expressed his love for his father. Likewise, his father replied. Then he drew the trigger. Glenn later claimed investigators he pulled the trigger because his father begged him to, according to ABC News. The man claimed that his father had always been there for the family and that he would go to any length for him.

The elder man and his wife, who died in 2017, were members of the Dying with Dignity organization and supporters of voluntary euthanasia.

“You attempted to persuade your father to change his mind, but you knew he would,” Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth told the court as she released him.

“You’ve been put in an unpleasant situation. Out of love and respect for his requests, you pulled the trigger. Mercy should be used to balance justice. The community has no interest in putting you to prison “she said. Glenn’s family is very proud of him and his accomplishments.

Glenn was also placed on a two-year good behavior bond, requiring him to seek mental health therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). After being charged with murder, Glenn spent 46 days in prison and missed his father’s burial.