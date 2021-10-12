Man who ‘can’t get enough’ of restoring Liverpool’s abandoned structures.

A guy known as the ‘Spirit of Liverpool’ is attempting to save another another Liverpool structure.

Tommy Calderbank, who describes himself as a “culture activist and serial building regenerator,” has joined the fight to save and repair Everton Library.

It is not, however, the only building he has assisted in the restoration of, as he has also worked on The Florrie, The Belve, and Toxteth Town Hal, all of which are “real community L8 assets.”

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I often have the same impression as Arthur Dooley, that the city is us and we are it. That’s why I can’t stand it when our architectural history is neglected. I’d like to see the city restored for and by the people, rather than more glass and steel monstrosities for the wealthy.

“I’m a serial building regenerator and cultural activist. For years, I worked in the community and voluntary sector. I’m also a poet who performs, a curator, a writer, and a producer “..

“The Florrie’s reopening in 2012, following a 23-year marathon campaign, was magnificent.

“The Miracle on Mill Street was accomplished by a community.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my community on this one, especially those who are now keeping it operating and developing.

“We did more than just rehabilitate a structure.”

Tommy’s most recent effort involves the renovation of Everton Library.

The 125-year-old structure was created by Thomas Shelmerdine, the same architect who designed Liverpool’s town hall, but it has been vacant since 1999.

The “jewel on the hill” has taken a visible toll due to negligence and water damage over the past 21 years.

Tommy continued, ” “I just can’t seem to get enough of the never-ending struggle to save magnificent abandoned structures. As a result, I’m joining the fight to conserve and restore Everton Library.

"The Hill's Crown Jewel! Assisting them in commemorating the building's 125th birthday and, perhaps, halting the rot and initiating the renewal process." Tommy has been involved in fundraising for the Brian Epstein Project, which he administers, for the past five years.