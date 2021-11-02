Man was killed in a hit-and-run while fleeing after allegedly stealing beer from a convenience store.

When a man attempted to flee the scene after reportedly stealing alcohol from a convenience shop in Houston, Texas, he was struck and killed by a car. The driver is being sought by police because he did not stop to assist the man after he was struck.

According to Houston Police Department spokesperson John Cannon, the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, according to The Washington Newsday. Officers discovered the suspected suspect, whose identity was not published, was injured while responding to the report from the convenience shop.

According to Cannon, the accused suspect was thrown onto a grassy area near a bus stop after being hit by a car while on the road. According to him, the man was struck by a light-colored SUV or van.

“Officers tried to give the victim first assistance until paramedics came, but he died at the hospital,” Cannon told The Washington Newsday.

According to him, based on a description provided, authorities identified the individual as the alleged suspect who stole alcohol from the convenience shop.

Officers will contact businesses in the neighborhood to see if they can obtain footage of the incident that may have been captured on security cameras as part of the inquiry, which has been deemed a hit-and-run. Officials are hoping to learn more about the car involved in the hit-and-run, he added.

Failure to Stop and Render Aid, according to Cannon, is a felony in Texas. A fine of up to $5,000 or jail time, in addition to a fine, may be imposed on those found guilty.

Officials from the Houston Police Department are still looking into the event.

