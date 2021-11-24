Man wanted for killing his daughter and injuring his wife with a baseball bat was discovered dead.

Authorities said a New Jersey man wanted for murdering his adult daughter and wounding his wife with a baseball bat was discovered dead on Tuesday.

Gregory Kelemen, 57, of Voorhees, was wanted for allegedly killing his 22-year-old daughter, Katherine “Katie” Kelemen, and abusing his wife, Sheri Kelemen, in a brutal attack at their home on Monday morning.

Gregory’s body was located in a wooded area on Preston Avenue, about a mile from the family’s house in Voorhees, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the prosecutor’s office, as reported by Courier Post.

Sheri told detectives she awoke Monday morning to find her husband slapping her with a baseball bat and yelling, “I can’t take it any more!” She claimed she ultimately got away from him and rushed to her daughter’s room, where she discovered Katherine unconscious and covered in blood.

Sheri then dialed 911, and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Katherine was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased due to blunt force injuries. Sheri was taken to the hospital with significant head and hand injuries and is now in stable condition.

Gregory allegedly departed the house in his SUV shortly before the emergency officers arrived, according to the complaint. Sheri told the detectives that her husband kept the bat beneath their bed most of the time and was sleeping when she went to bed at 2 a.m.

Gregory texted his job after exiting the residence to alert them that he would be late to work due to a family situation, according to the investigators. He then failed to report to work.

Gregory was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and unlawful weapon possession. When his body was discovered in the woods, the US Marshals Service and local officials were on the lookout for him. Gregory, according to the prosecutors, committed suicide.

According to NBC Philadelphia, the family’s neighbors were shocked to learn of the terrible murder. “What a lovely, lovely family. I always made a point of saying hello. We used to go on walks together all the time. “It’s mind-boggling and awful to believe something like this could happen,” a neighbor told the outlet.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.