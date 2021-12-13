Man uses a speargun to fight off a bull shark, but suffers a massive leg wound as a result of the attack.

A bull shark was fought off by a 24-year-old guy diving in shallow seas off the coast of Australia by stabbing it with his speargun. In the heinous attack, the animal dislocated the man’s knee and left him with a large leg wound.

On Sunday, Phillip Brown was spearfishing at Yarrabah off the coast of North Queensland when he was attacked by a bull shark. Because of his “big long diving flippers,” he didn’t notice the shark at first. “I was searching for a barra in the depths of a cave. When I popped my head back up, there was the bull shark circling me, circling me, circling me, circling me, circling me, circling me, circling “Brown stated to 7News. He went on to say that the shark was “easily” three meters long.

Brown stated that he was aware of what was about to occur and sought to swim to a nearby rock. “He came up behind me and grabbed my leg just as I grabbed the rock,” he told ABC News. “Because I’m not much and he’s a large shark, I felt that was my last day.” According to the account, the shark dislocated Brown’s knee and left him with a large leg cut.

Brown’s quick thinking, however, saved his life. With his speargun, he stabbed the shark in the head. Brown climbed to the top of a half submerged boulder after the shark let him go.

The shark, on the other hand, had no intention of abandoning the man so lightly. Brown told ABC News, “He kept circling and coming back because I was losing a lot of blood.”

Brown, who was suffering from an injured leg, immediately cried out to his friends and relatives in a nearby boat. On board, they tied a tourniquet around Brown’s leg with an anchor rope and used a shirt as a makeshift bandage. The group’s ability to reach the coast was hampered by the low tide at the time, according to the 7News story.

After getting near enough to the coast, the party was able to carry Brown to their pickup. He was sent to a local medical institution for treatment right away. Brown was later taken to a different facility for surgery.

Brown, who is still in hospital, said he intends to dive again, but not in Yarrabah’s shallow waters. He told ABC News, “I’ll just go back out to the reefs, in the pristine water.”