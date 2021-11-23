‘Man United may not thank me,’ says Jamie Carragher, who can’t get enough of Rio Ferdinand’s dig.

On Tuesday night, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist taking a go at Manchester United and former England teammate Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League, securing a place in the competition’s last-16 due to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

United’s win was a rare recent positive result after a tumultuous run of games that culminated in the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

United has indicated that they would look for an interim manager to take over until the end of the season before naming a permanent replacement for the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday, Michael Carrick was in charge of the dugout.

Following United’s victory, Carragher took to Twitter to send the following message: “Man United may not appreciate me, but bring the contract out, put it on the table, and let him sign it, letting him [write]whatever numbers he wants. Carrick is behind the wheel!” The caustic plea is nearly verbatim what Ferdinand said about Solskjaer when he was interim manager at United in 2019.

The Norwegian had guided the Red Devils into the Champions League quarter-finals when they came back from a 2-0 deficit in Manchester to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1.

As United have failed to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the Premier League, Ferdinand’s comments, along with an image of the ex-defender rubbing his hands, have become a meme in recent months.

Carragher was scathing of United’s handling of the Solskjaer situation in his Daily Telegraph column over the weekend.

The former Liverpool defender stated, “There is only one word to describe Manchester United’s handling of the last months of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign: shambolic.”

“The current happenings at Old Trafford should be instructive to anyone developing a textbook on how to replace a football manager. Simply watch how they are approaching the situation and take the opposite approach.

“We’re less than a third of the way through a Premier League season, and Manchester United has expressed an interest in seeing.”

