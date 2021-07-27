Man tries to entice a 16-year-old girl down a dead end path by offering to pay her for sex.

A man approached a 16-year-old girl strolling down a path and offered her money in exchange for sex.

The unsettling incident that occurred in Warrington on Sunday night is being investigated by police (June 27).

Around 9.45 p.m., the youngster was wandering near Grey Mist Lake near the Woolston Community Recycling Centre when she was approached by a guy.

Before attempting to take the 16-year-old down a dead end road, the man is reported to have offered her money in exchange for sexual activity.

According to detectives, the adolescent ignored the man and continued walking until two unknown men strolled by, forcing the suspect to flee.

The male is characterized as being white, in his early twenties, and having dark shoulder-length hair.

He was described as wearing a dark blue Berghaus coat, dark jeans, and black trainers, as well as a Heron Foods shopping bag.

“This is a disturbing event, and I would like to reassure local residents that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to determine exactly what happened,” said Police Constable Naomi Burnell.

“Investigations are ongoing, and I’d like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help us with our investigation.

“I’m particularly interested in hearing from the two men who were walking through the area when the suspect was disturbed.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant, to contact the Warrington team on 101 and quote IML 1023972.”

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111 or online at www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.