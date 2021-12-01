Man to Man, Southport’s premium menswear store, has a new style for the new year.

No one knows menswear like Man to Man.

It’s been around for more than 50 years, and it’s built a reputation for high-end clothing and footwear as well as exceptional customer service.

It’s no surprise that customers have been coming back to this store for decades.

with a smile on your face

Chris Wilkinson took over Man to Man in October 2016 and now stocks more fresh new brands than ever before.

Chris and his colleagues want to make Man to Man one of the best designer boutiques in the North West, with larger sizes and the most up-to-date trends for men of all ages.

Hugo Boss clothes, including the Big and Tall 4-6 XL collection, is widely available at Man to Man.

Ralph Lauren (to 5XL), Barbour (to 5XL), Eton, Eterna, Meyer Hosen, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Bugatti, Digel, Jacob Cohen, Tramarossa, Jeffery West, Lacoste, Joop, and, new for this winter, Napapijri are among the other brands available at Man to Man.

The best brands and the most sage counsel

Style and fit guidance is available from knowledgeable staff. Whether you’re looking for a single item or an entire wardrobe, you can count on a personalized, one-on-one service. Throughout the seasons, Man to Man’s buyers pay close attention to customers in order to give the styles they’re looking for.

When it comes to getting the perfect appearance and fit, Man to Man has its own in-house tailor who can do everything from take in waistbands to decrease leg lengths or jacket sleeves.

Your tailor is a fast, precise worker with an usual five-day turnaround time – but if you have a large event coming up, this service can be expedited.

What’s the cherry on top? For orders over £100, Man to Man provides free delivery.

Are you looking for unique Christmas present ideas for that special man in your life? Man to Man has just what you’re looking for… Take a look at these clothes for some holiday inspiration.

For even more gift ideas, visit:

Visit the shop at 401-403 Lord St, Southport, PR9 0AG for more information.

Man to Man can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit mantomanmenswear.co.uk to shop online.

Call 01704 537521 for more information.