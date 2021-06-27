Man tests positive for 305 days, making it the longest Covid case ever.

After testing positive with the virus for 305 days, a 72-year-old man has detailed how he became the world’s longest known Covid sufferer.

Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol, stated that he was ready to die and give up on life.

He was infected with Covid-19 for more than ten months, according to specialists, the longest-ever reported sustained infection with the virus.

He coughed for “five hours straight, non-stop,” he told the BBC. Imagine the toll it takes on your body and your energy.”

When I was awful, I was very bad — to the point of death. My wife began planning a funeral five times.

“I was ready to give up, I told Lyn, my wife, ‘let me go, I’ve been hanging on, it’s so bad now, I’m just jelly,’” he continued. Don’t be surprised if I show up in the middle of the night.”

“There were a number of moments we didn’t think he was going to pull through,” his wife Lynda said.

Mr Smith stated he drank a bottle of champagne after learning he was Covid negative.

Mr. Smith had a damaged immune system as a result of his medical issues, making him more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I invited all the family in to make my peace with them,” he joked. “Right now, I wish I hadn’t said anything.”

He said he lost weight while ill, going from 18.5 stone to 10 stone (117kg to 64kg), and that he was bedridden for two or three months at one time. Because I couldn’t stand up, my wife had to wash and shave me in bed.

“There were times when I wished they would take me in the middle of the night because I couldn’t stand it any longer. You reach a point where you are more terrified of living than of dying. (This is a brief piece.)